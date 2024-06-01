Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Shares Up 2.6%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €21.60 ($23.48) and last traded at €21.60 ($23.48). 31,375 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.05 ($22.88).

Grenke Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.72, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $998.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.15.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, software, and other peripheral equipment; leasing office communication products, that includes telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as medical technology products, small machinery and systems, and security devices; and leasing green economy objects, such as wallboxes, photovoltaic systems, and eBikes.

