Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Greggs Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGGSF remained flat at $35.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. Greggs has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

