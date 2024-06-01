Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Short Interest Update

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the April 30th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GSBC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. 53,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,024. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

