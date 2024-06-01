Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $142.46 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $156.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.63. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $462,724. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 280.9% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 79,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

