Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Holdings Boosted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,085,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,193,000 after purchasing an additional 726,245 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,579,000 after purchasing an additional 498,724 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Graco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,802,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,353,000 after acquiring an additional 71,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,941,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,575,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,097.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,124 shares of company stock worth $1,032,659 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $80.75 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

