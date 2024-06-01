Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Short Interest Update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,640,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 64,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Grab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,964,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 69,792 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab by 2,898.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,581,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after buying an additional 4,428,407 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Grab by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 668,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,176,000. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRAB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.67. 64,820,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,856,526. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.07.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

