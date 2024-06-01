Goldstein Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,861 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

