Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS GSST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.34. 18,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

