Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU) Trading 4.9% Higher

Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.46. 34,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 11,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Golden Growers Cooperative Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

About Golden Growers Cooperative

(Get Free Report)

Golden Growers Cooperative operates as an agricultural cooperative association primarily in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. It designs and constructs its corn wet-milling facility, which processes corn into high fructose corn syrup and related co-products located in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Growers Cooperative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Growers Cooperative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.