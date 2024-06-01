Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU) Trading 4.9% Higher

Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.46. 34,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 11,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
Golden Growers Cooperative Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.
About Golden Growers Cooperative
Golden Growers Cooperative operates as an agricultural cooperative association primarily in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. It designs and constructs its corn wet-milling facility, which processes corn into high fructose corn syrup and related co-products located in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
