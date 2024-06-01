Gold Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 420.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 940.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 140,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $5,049,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,320 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,744 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.58. 10,341,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,641,169. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.39. The company has a market capitalization of $388.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

