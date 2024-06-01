Gold Investment Management Ltd. Takes $38,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 32,668,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,176,061. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,038 shares of company stock worth $35,592,299 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.