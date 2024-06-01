Gold Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $994,000 Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of TAK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,257. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
