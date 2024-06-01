Gold Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.29 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Etfidea LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Shares of JPM opened at $202.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $134.40 and a 12-month high of $205.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

