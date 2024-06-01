Gold Investment Management Ltd. Invests $124,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $567.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,334. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $575.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,839,780 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

