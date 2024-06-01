Gold Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 92,440 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,789,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,033,000 after purchasing an additional 387,561 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,692 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1,824.2% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 788,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 747,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,977. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 284.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

