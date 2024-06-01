Gold Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 51,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 79,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.8 %

HD stock traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,556,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,278. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

