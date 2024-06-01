Gold Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 546 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in KLA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,736,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 46,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.15.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded down $10.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $759.53. 1,684,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,647. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $437.20 and a 12 month high of $791.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $709.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $643.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

