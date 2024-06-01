Gold Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 51,135 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,000. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.8% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,026,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,897,000 after acquiring an additional 34,702 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $127.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

