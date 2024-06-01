Gold Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 12,953 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in AbbVie by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $161.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

