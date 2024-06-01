GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.63.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of GMS by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS opened at $93.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.12. GMS has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $101.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

