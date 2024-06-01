Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Given New $72.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.40.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 104.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,890 shares of company stock worth $5,940,387. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

