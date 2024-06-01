Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.97 and traded as high as C$1.06. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 4,900 shares trading hands.

Globex Mining Enterprises Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$52.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a current ratio of 165.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globex Mining Enterprises

In other news, Director Chris Bryan sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$47,940.00. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Globex Mining Enterprises

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

Further Reading

