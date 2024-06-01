Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ALTY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.37. 2,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,567. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

