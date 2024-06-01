Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.11.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day moving average of $124.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

