Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Purchased by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,030,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 66,802 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 977,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 63,843 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 841,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 678,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 528,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.33 million, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $11.59.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 365.22%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.