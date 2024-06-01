Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global-E Online from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.83.
Global-E Online Stock Down 1.9 %
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,991,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
