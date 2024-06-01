Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Insider Purchases £48,600 in Stock

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) insider Martin J. Gilbert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £48,600 ($62,068.97).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 480.75 ($6.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,780.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 469.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 442.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore plc has a 1 year low of GBX 365.31 ($4.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 506.72 ($6.47).

GLEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.02) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.58) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 546.25 ($6.98).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

