Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.82

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.82 and traded as high as $12.55. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 198,492 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,765,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,421,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,789,000 after purchasing an additional 924,567 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,020,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after purchasing an additional 760,739 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,232,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,188,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,499,000 after buying an additional 59,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

