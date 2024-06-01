GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,467,000 after acquiring an additional 399,961 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 71,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after buying an additional 66,638 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.26.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

