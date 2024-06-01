GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

GCM Grosvenor has a payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99.

GCM Grosvenor ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.23 million. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

