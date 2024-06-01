GateToken Price Reaches $8.21 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.21 or 0.00012111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $765.14 million and $4.54 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011931 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001316 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,747.96 or 0.99986931 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00114621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004043 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,242,013 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,216,603.34432223 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.20256509 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $5,415,736.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.