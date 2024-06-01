Gartner (NYSE:IT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

IT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a hold rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT opened at $419.67 on Wednesday. Gartner has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $451.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,299 shares of company stock worth $8,429,535 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Gartner by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

