Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.72. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder James C. Czirr sold 21,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $65,248.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,925,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,133,205.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,360. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 214,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

