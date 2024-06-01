G999 Price Down 19.4% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 103.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $63.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00053045 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000965 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.