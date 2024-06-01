G999 (G999) Trading Down 15% This Week

G999 (G999) traded up 113.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $39.57 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00053248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000975 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.