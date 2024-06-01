Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 4,500 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $28,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,347,615 shares in the company, valued at $40,688,212.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 18,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,474.15.

On Friday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $58,860.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,347 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $219,477.33.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 77,917 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $483,085.40.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,501 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $201,306.60.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $98,745.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $624,096.92.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $151,492.00.

Tile Shop Trading Up 3.1 %

Tile Shop stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.60. 56,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,833. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $293.90 million, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 620,899 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,417,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 30.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 318,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 74,250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

