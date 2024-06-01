Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon Sells 202,346 Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 202,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $101,173.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,951,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,975,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 20,401 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $10,404.51.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 5,333 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $2,773.16.

On Thursday, May 16th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 197,183 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $108,450.65.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 201,500 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $114,855.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 10,089 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $5,750.73.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,999,532 shares of Hyzon Motors stock.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HYZN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 target price on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

