FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on June 14th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
FTAIM stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
