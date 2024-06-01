FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on June 14th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAIM stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

