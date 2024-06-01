FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Holdings Boosted by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,388. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

