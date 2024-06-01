Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1366 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
BATS FLHY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.69. 316,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42.
Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile
