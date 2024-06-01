Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Short Interest Up 40.0% in May

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Four Leaf Acquisition Price Performance

FORL opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. Four Leaf Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORL. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in Four Leaf Acquisition by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 163,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Leaf Acquisition by 242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 48,768 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Leaf Acquisition

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

