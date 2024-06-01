Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Update

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the April 30th total of 4,220,000 shares. Currently, 25.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 116,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

Forward Air Stock Up 0.4 %

FWRD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.80. 1,896,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,301. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $121.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $444.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Forward Air will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

