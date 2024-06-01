Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.78.

Fortrea Trading Up 4.8 %

Fortrea stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Fortrea has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortrea will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

