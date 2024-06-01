Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 126,833 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 57,205,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,322,204. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.