Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.500-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.1 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FL

Foot Locker Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.