Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stake Boosted by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 148,650.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Fluor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,807,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,546,000 after acquiring an additional 243,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,390,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,131,000 after acquiring an additional 106,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,974,000 after acquiring an additional 177,907 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Fluor by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 737,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,907,000 after acquiring an additional 194,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Fluor by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 637,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 291,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

FLR opened at $43.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.11.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

