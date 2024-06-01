FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR) Declares Dividend of $0.17

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1669 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
LKOR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.56. 230,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
