FlatQube (QUBE) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $1,183.27 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FlatQube has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.16041953 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,916.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

