FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Short Interest Up 34.7% in May

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,791,500 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the April 30th total of 1,329,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 194.7 days.

FIT Hon Teng Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of FITGF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. FIT Hon Teng has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

FIT Hon Teng Company Profile

FIT Hon Teng Limited develops, produces, and sells interconnect solutions and related products in Taiwan, the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products.

