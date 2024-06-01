FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Short Interest Up 34.7% in May

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,791,500 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the April 30th total of 1,329,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 194.7 days.
FIT Hon Teng Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of FITGF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. FIT Hon Teng has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.32.
FIT Hon Teng Company Profile
