First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Position Lowered by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,670,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,522,000 after acquiring an additional 360,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,432,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,863 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,084,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,811,000 after acquiring an additional 86,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 351,227 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,076,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after acquiring an additional 71,503 shares during the period.

Shares of UCON traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. 432,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,603. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

